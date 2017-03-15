Is The Gluten-Free Trend Finally Over?

In the murky haze of our gluten-free frenzy, one truth we hold as self-evident is that sufferers of celiac disease cannot and should not eat gluten. It makes them sick. Fact. But for the rest of us, confusion exists around what some doctors refer to as a gluten intolerance. This is different from celiac disease in that it's often self-diagnosed, and falls on a spectrum of sensitivity as opposed to a clear medical condition.

"There is no doubt gluten intolerance is real—Alessio Fasano’s work at Harvard has made that clear. It is called non-celiac gluten intolerance. However, not everyone who thinks they are gluten intolerant is, and it can be a function of gut health, microbiome, and other factors rather than inherent sensitivity to the gluten itself," said Dr. Aviva Romm, women's health expert and New York Times best-selling author.

Dr. Frank Lipman, leading integrative health doctor, further defines the spectrum and its complications. "When I think about why the gluten-free trend became so huge, I find it interesting to consider all possible root causes of what people could be reacting to. Sure, some people are sensitive to the actual gluten protein, but could other people be reacting to glyphosate, the pesticide (and antibiotic) that all wheat is sprayed with? Or could the sensitivity be caused by a microbial imbalance in the gut? Or are people reacting to the FODMAPS in foods? There is definitely more research to be done around this, and as I have seen, it can vary from person to person," said Dr. Lipman.

One of the leading studies proving gluten sensitivity in 2011 was recently redesigned using a more rigorous testing method and found that many self-diagnosed "gluten-sensitive" people actually had no gluten sensitivity and may have been reacting to another acute food allergy. Furthermore, only one in four self-diagnosed individuals following a gluten-free diet actually met the criteria for clinical non-celiac gluten sensitivity.