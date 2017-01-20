7 Things You Need To Know Today (January 20)

With still no rain in sight for Brazil (the country has been mired in a multi-month-long drought), expect the price of coffee beans to continue to rise. Brazil produces 25 percent of the world's "robusta," the lower-quality bean used to make instant brews and non-name-brand coffee. Meanwhile, Vietnam, the No. 1 producer of robusta, has gotten too much rain, significantly putting a damper on their coffee exports. Come on, weather systems, get it together! Millions of bleary-eyed people are depending on you. (Grub Street)