What You Should Eat According To The Stars: Your February Astrological Food Forecast

Your sun is in the first house, which is all about adventure. This month, you'll want to get into new food trends—maybe experiment with adding adaptogens to your morning latte or slipping some seaweed into your bone broth. While people of this sign tend to be into lighter fare, this is a good month to go for things that feel more substantial and heavy. You want to feel grounded, rooted, and secure.

Recipe to try: This 'shroom shake will make your feel earthy, grounded, and adventurous, all in one.