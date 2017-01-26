I Have 325K Followers On Instagram. Here's Why I Walked Away For A Month

When you have the potential to make money on your channels, everything changes. I lost the plot and stopped posting what inspired me. I cared too much about how my feed looked, how many followers I had, and how well my pictures did. It started to wear on me, and I no longer felt inspired by the one thing that gave me passion to create a career in a new industry—which was to help others!

This is a great place to share that I used to model and would get measured all over my body, including hips, waist, bust, neck, etc. My value was so highly tied to how my body looked that when I left the modeling world, I truly didn't know what my own value was outside of a number. Ironically, the same thing happened to me the day I decided to go off social media.

I felt like my value as a human being had been tied to numbers on my channels instead of a positive message. This is, of course, my own doing and no one else's influence on me; however, it's not easy to be labeled an influencer and have companies judge you solely based on your performance metrics. You, of course, compare yourself to others as well; it's a natural part of life. I wasn't happy, I wasn't passionate, and I wasn’t staying true to why I was on social in the first place.

So I decided to get offline for 30 days to rejuvenate my soul and truly understand why I was online in the first place.