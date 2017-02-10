How AcroYoga Transformed My Sex Life

When you find the flame of your relationship dim, it can be hard to spark the fire again. Six months ago, my relationship found its way into the quicksand of boring sex, and I worried my partner would turn into another failed love story. Routine sex can take the excitement out of intimacy quicker than you can spell s-e-x, so I was elated when I dragged my partner to an AcroYoga class at a local yoga studio.

It revolutionized our sex life.

AcroYoga combines practices from acrobatics, yoga, and Thai massage. The practice, much like something you'd see at Cirque du Soleil, transforms bodies into fluid and graceful postures. After a few classes, we began to see a shift in our attraction to each other. We began to communicate with each other in a way we never had before. With AcroYoga, we experienced a deeper level of passion, trust, and excitement that ignited our relationship.

Here's why.