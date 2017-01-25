What It Actually Feels Like To Sell All Of Your Possessions

When it came to packing up all my belongings for the move, I decided it was a better idea to sell everything rather than leave it in storage indefinitely. By the time it was all over, I was left with a suitcase of clothes, a couple of boxes, and some furniture. Ninety-five percent of my belongings were gone.

This was the first time I'd taken a dip into minimalism, and up until that point, I'll admit that I was a serial consumer. Rows and rows of LK Bennett and Russell & Bromley shoes lined up alongside pairs and pairs of Nike trainers in my closet. My wardrobe was so full that it couldn't even fit all my Whistles tops and Zara jeans, half of which I'd never even worn. I remember going shopping for a coat one day and coming back with three. And this consumption wasn't just limited to clothing. Dishes, linen, cookware...who needs 10 pans when they live alone in a one-bedroom London flat?!

Now, I look back on this period of my life in total and utter excess. I recognize that I'd bought into the idea that buying more stuff would not only make me happier, but it would validate my success. I was clearly too worried about what the world thought of me.

The unforeseen impact of simplicity on my life has been a true blessing. Here are some simple lessons on consumption I've stumbled upon since selling nearly all of my possessions and adopting a minimalist mentality: