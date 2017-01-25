mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Travel
|
Personal Story

What It Actually Feels Like To Sell All Of Your Possessions

Gee Elliott
mbg Contributor By Gee Elliott
mbg Contributor
Gee Elliott began her career within the private equity industry before beginning a career in environmentalism and philanthropy.

Photo by Stocksy

Eighteen months ago, I was living life by the script most of us are taught. Go to university, get a reputable career, buy a house, settle down, get married, have kids...you know how it goes.

And on the surface, I had it all: a six-figure salary in venture capital, my own London flat, a great social life. I was continuously busy, notoriously difficult to pin down, and my schedule was typically booked up at least a month in advance. Underneath it all, though, there was a niggling feeling that something wasn't right.

My life lacked purpose, and every day was the same. Wake up, commute, work, go to the gym, maybe go on a Tinder date, commute, go to bed. I had grown sick of this routine, and I didn't want to look back in 30 years riddled with regret. With that, I took the ultimate risk. I handed in my notice to move to Uganda, East Africa, where I'd work to run a charity and co-found my own business.

By the time it was all over, I was left with a suitcase of clothes, a couple of boxes, and some furniture. Ninety-five percent of my belongings were gone.

When it came to packing up all my belongings for the move, I decided it was a better idea to sell everything rather than leave it in storage indefinitely. By the time it was all over, I was left with a suitcase of clothes, a couple of boxes, and some furniture. Ninety-five percent of my belongings were gone.

This was the first time I'd taken a dip into minimalism, and up until that point, I'll admit that I was a serial consumer. Rows and rows of LK Bennett and Russell & Bromley shoes lined up alongside pairs and pairs of Nike trainers in my closet. My wardrobe was so full that it couldn't even fit all my Whistles tops and Zara jeans, half of which I'd never even worn. I remember going shopping for a coat one day and coming back with three. And this consumption wasn't just limited to clothing. Dishes, linen, cookware...who needs 10 pans when they live alone in a one-bedroom London flat?!

Now, I look back on this period of my life in total and utter excess. I recognize that I'd bought into the idea that buying more stuff would not only make me happier, but it would validate my success. I was clearly too worried about what the world thought of me.

The unforeseen impact of simplicity on my life has been a true blessing. Here are some simple lessons on consumption I've stumbled upon since selling nearly all of my possessions and adopting a minimalist mentality:

Article continues below

1. The more you have, the more you want.

It's a self-perpetuating cycle. Enough is never enough. You'll always want more. Conversely, the less you have the less you want.

2. Fewer possessions means fewer choices.

Today, we are presented with more choices than ever—what food to buy, clothes to wear, and TV to watch. Uganda has shown me that such choice is not necessarily a good thing. Having three shirts to choose from rather than 30 makes mornings a hell of a lot easier.

Article continues below

3. What's past is past.

I used to be hesitant to throw away any possessions, thinking, Oh, maybe I'll need that one day. Now, I know that it's easy to forget about what's gone and focus on what's left.

4. Cleansing happens from the inside out.

When I first moved, I expected to feel some sort of remorse and longing for my old life. In fact, I felt quite the opposite. The move was more cleansing than any full-body massage or hot yoga session. Now, my focus is on experiences rather than things, and I know without a shadow of a doubt that less really is more.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Gee Elliott
Gee Elliott mbg Contributor
Gee Elliott began her career within the private equity industry before beginning a career in environmentalism and philanthropy. She moved to East Africa where she co-founded Grass Roots...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28531/what-it-actually-feels-like-to-sell-all-of-your-possessions.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!