5 Female-Friendly Biohacking Tools To Make You More Healthy, Successful & Productive

Biohacking can mean a few different things, depending on context. One definition references the DIY biology movement as a whole, making biology experiments and labs accessible to everyone thanks to technology. Another meaning is more personal: it's understanding your own body's vital, biological functions well enough to participate in them by manipulating your habits—namely what you eat, when you eat it, and how you exercise—for a specific, desired result. In real life, it manifests in four-hour work weeks, endless energy from Bulletproof coffee, and sharper brain function thanks to a ketogenic diet.

Biohacking is grassrootsy by nature: almost anyone can experiment with these tools and techniques as long as you're not risking your health. Tim Ferriss, a self-proclaimed human guinea pig, Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof coffee, and Gary Wolf, co-founder of the Quantified Self Movement are some prominent voices in the community.

Personalized biohacking tends to be male-dominated, with a few exceptions. The work of Liz Parish, CEO of BioViva, and Dr. Rhonda Patrick of FoundMyFitness, focuses on cellular aging, which in this context is applicable to all humankind. Ellen Jorgen is making biohacking experimentation and education more accessible to everyone with her non-profit, GenSpace. Interestingly enough, none of their approaches are personalized nor inherently feminine. Women in biohacking are taking a global approach and experimenting for the greater good.

And yet, women's biology is ripe for personalized "hacking," especially when it comes to our cycles. Did you know that there's a good time of the month to plan a big presentation at work, a date, or a tough workout based on your cycle? Hear me out: it's a pro, not a con: women have an entire hormonal system that men don't. It's about time we learn how to take advantage of it. These tools will help you hack your individual biology based on your vital signs, and that includes women's health too.