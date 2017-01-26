This Sneaky Vitamin Deficiency Ruined My Life. Here's How You Can Stay Safe

If you're at risk, or if the listed symptoms were all too familiar, get your levels tested. Serum tests can be misleading as the bloodstream can contain B12 that isn't actually absorbed and so can't be used. Make sure that you get your MMA (methylmalonic acid) and homocysteine levels checked as well; they generally become elevated when B12 is too low.

Also, please be quick to suggest it to others, especially those searching for a diagnosis, or those with one that doesn't quite fit. Without treatment I'd be paralyzed by now, possibly permanently; then I would have died, probably within just a few years, potentially by now.

If there's any chance that you can help someone find a B12-deficiency diagnosis, it's absolutely worth mentioning. I'm very upset that the B12 damage in my bod was allowed to progress so stupid far in this day in age. This is basic friggin' stuff, isn’t it? Our vitamin levels? Yet lack of and misdiagnoses are of epidemic proportions. This information could help so many people, so please share away! I got four or five miserable misdiagnoses over the years. It sucks beyond words. I don't want others to keep going through it. It's just silly: Your health is in your hands. Remember that when you feel "annoying" at the doctor's office next time. You could be saving yourself lots of money and misery.