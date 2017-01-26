Simple, Stress-Free & Cozy AF: Your Guide To The Modern Dinner Party

The concept of hygge—pronounced "hoo-gah"—has pervaded the public consciousness, and for good reason. Who wouldn't gravitate toward something that means "a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being"? You know that feeling of putting on fluffy socks and curling up with a good blanket and a good book in front of a roaring fire? That's hygge.

Denmark, where hygge hails from, is consistently ranked in the top 10 of happiness studies, despite experiencing much longer, harsher, and darker winters than most of the United States. So why not steal some of their secrets and host your own hygge dinner party, in the spirit of keeping winter SADness at bay?

Invite over your favorite friends and follow these tips on how to have the ultimate cozy evening: