How To Manipulate Your Gut Flora To Finally Lose Weight: A Doctor Explains

My 43-year-old patient, a high-profile attorney who juggled crazy hours with a husband and two kids, arrived in my office at wit's end. Despite strictly following a well-designed low-sugar diet, working out consistently, getting optimal sleep, and trying to control stress levels, she carried about 20 extra refuse-to-vacate pounds.

She often woke up bloated and either constipated or, as she said, "eventually bolting to the bathroom." She felt exhausted, achy, and suffered frequent headaches. As she sipped her gargantuan coffee during our initial visit, she struggled to stay focused, occasionally checking her phone for business messages or looking around the room.

As a medical doctor who specializes in gut health, I've worked with numerous patients who, despite their best intentions, overlook a primary culprit for weight-loss resistance: an out-of-balance gut.