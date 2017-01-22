Manifestation Practice Not Getting Results? This Is The Secret To Creating The Life You Want

The best way that I have found to stop a negative thought cycle and clean out all of the chaotic thoughts that are keeping you stuck in those lower vibrations that are not manifesting the life you want is to meditate!

And, there's no time like the present to start or restart your meditation practice. If you're new, start with just two to three minutes a day of "watching" your breath. Notice when you're breathing in and when you're breathing out. Download a meditation app or an audio-guided meditation. A quick internet search will turn up endless free meditations.

When you're engaged in the one-pointed focus of watching your breath or following the steps of a guided meditation, your mind is occupied with that action and will slowly train itself to focus and not engage in chaotic, fearful thoughts. When your mind is clear, you can begin to insert new thoughts, affirmations, and mantras, which will help you call your manifestations into your life more quickly and easily.

This process of letting go of what no longer serves you is truly the first step in a total life makeover.

So, take it one step at a time. You can dig as deeply as you're ready to. Maybe you're only ready to clean out your closet or refrigerator, but the toxic relationships will be harder to let go of. Or perhaps transitioning out of the job you don't love will take a few weeks or months or even years to safely release.

Remember to be gentle with yourself, to be responsible with this process, and to set yourself up for success.

After you've done this major physical and energetic space-clearing, you'll have a beautiful, open space that you can slowly begin to fill with all of the things you need to support you in your new life and new way of being.

Be careful of what you put into this space—including the space inside your mind and heart.

When you act (and dress, and decorate, and speak) as if what you desire is already real, it helps you cultivate the emotion of it. You begin to feel the joy and abundance of already living the life you want.

And since I believe the universe responds to that vibrational cue, it will return to you experiences that mirror it.

Meaning when you feel good, the universe sends to you more reasons to feel good. When you feel healthy, the universe supports your health. When you feel loved, the universe will send you more love. When you feel wealthy, the universe sends you more money. When you feel joy, the universe sends you more experiences that will make you feel joyful.

This is how you manifest your dreams. Happy space-clearing and happy manifesting!