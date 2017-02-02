It Took 28 Years To Diagnose My Hypothyroidism: Here's What I Wish I'd Known

From the time I was an infant I was always sick. Eventually, I was diagnosed with chronic sinusitis and was placed on antibiotics intermittently. At the age of 3, I developed a severe case of pneumonia that lasted for weeks. Eventually, I was referred to an allergist for extensive testing, which showed I had severe environmental allergies. I was then placed on allergy shots indefinitely, but it didn't help. In grade school, I was absent so frequently that my classmates used to say, "Rachel's here." I spent many of my nights in the ER, as I also developed severe asthma.

Once I entered high school, I was placed on antibiotics prophylactically. As a high-school freshman, I missed over 50 days of school. Eventually I was referred to a hematologist for further testing and was diagnosed with congenital neutropenia—which the doctor said made me more susceptible to infection—but he had no solution for treating it.