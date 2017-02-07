What A Pregnant Nutritionist Eats In A Day

I like to start my son, Knox, and myself off with a green smoothie, as I like to incorporate greens into every meal, if possible. And yes, my toddler loves these! Greens are rich in most vitamins and minerals but also folate, which is very important for a growing baby and their spinal cord development.

I pack the blender with various greens, blueberries, banana, a fat to sustain us through the morning like walnut butter, chia seeds, or flax to aid in digestion, clean the colon, and keep things running smoothly, as well as a liquid like almond milk, green juice, or coconut milk. Vegan protein powder or Genuine Health's Fermented Whole Body Nutrition with Greens are my go-to's.

Knox typically has a bit more than this for breakfast, and sometimes I may help him finish his scrambled eggs and greens.

Another breakfast favorite if I'm really hungry or don't have a workout right away is a piece of seed and nut toast with hummus, vegan kale pesto, sautéed greens, fermented carrots, and a poached egg. (Poached hard, of course, for pregnancy.)