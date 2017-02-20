I'm Finally Balanced After Having An Eating Disorder. Here's What I Eat In A Day

I came back from my workout super hungry. After a workout I know I need to replenish the used carbohydrates by eating a bowl of oatmeal or more toast. My favorite toast combinations are avocado toast with a fried egg or crunchy peanut butter with blueberries. Now, it's time to work. But not without a little tea first! I have a big day ahead full of calls and a mailbox full of emails to respond to, so I'll need some matcha. I love matcha!

Since matcha hurts my stomach if I have not eaten anything, I love to sip on a homemade Ippodo Matcha Tea Latte blended with Vital Protein Collagen Peptides after breakfast. About a year ago, I stopped depending on a morning coffee and have found that my matcha tea latte morning ritual sets me up for a mindful day. Since the addition of Vital Protein Collagen Peptides to my matcha, I have noticed my hair has grown a bit longer, and I stay fuller longer when drinking it with a meal. Additionally, since I do not eat meat, it nice way to sneak in extra protein to my morning. Always looking for that extra protein boost!