3 Tips For Letting Go For Perfectionists

Nobody holds the secrets to mastering this life, the answers to life's big mysteries, or the shortcut to enlightenment. (And if they tell you they do, run the other way!)

What would life be like if we had all the answers? Pretty boring! What I love best about life is the unknown, the experiences, and the adventure of it all. Hear me out: I wasn't always this way. I was a planner, an overthinker, and always wanted to know what was going to happen next. Being in control made me feel secure, but it also made me feel frustrated when things didn't go the way I had hoped. Letting go was not my thing, until it became the only thing I had left.

My biggest lesson in letting go, and the biggest lesson in my life, came with my unexpected Stage IV cancer diagnosis. Finally, there was something in my life I could not control. It forced me out of my comfort zone and into a state of complete surrender and trust in something bigger than myself. What a lesson in humility! This experience cracked me open and made me realize that life isn't meant to be lived through a plan or holding on to things that don't serve us. Life is meant to LIVE, and I wasn't doing much of that.

As I rolled with the punches, I learned a ton about letting go. Here are the three tips that helped me the most: