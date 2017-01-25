I Used Food To Thrive With Chronic Illness. Here's What I Eat In A Day

If you have digestive issues like me, liquid meals and shakes are a great way to keep your digestive tract moving smoothly and your calorie intake and nutrition in check, which is crucial for good health and healing.

Fresh juices and smoothies are a fabulous way to get the minerals, vitamins, phytonutrients and chlorophyll that your body needs. A typical morning meal for me is a green juice with lots of dark leafy greens, lemon, ginger, and some apple. It’s a nutrient packed, alkaline jumpstart that boosts energy and helps with detoxification. Sometimes I opt for a smoothie made with ingredients like: romaine, celery, spinach, apple, banana, lemon for example. The difference between a green juice and a green smoothie is that juice is quickly absorbed and smoothies have more fiber. Either is a great option. Too often we eat foods that are heavy and very high in acidity (bagels, cream cheese, bacon egg and cheese, you name it) which can slow digestion, upset our stomach, start our day off all wrong. I am a firm believer in “light to heavy” eating and food combining. It’s important to counter balance this to keep our PH levels right and our bodies in tip-top shape. We want to start the day off right.