No One Will Know You Skipped Your Post-Workout Shower With These 4 Tips

While studies show that people who exercise in the morning are more likely to stick with it, the logistics of early morning workouts—like finding the time to shower before work—can be a headache.

Gym or yoga studio showers are packed in the morning, and going back home to shower isn't ideal. So we got in touch with nutritionist Carolyn Brown, OB/GYN Shannon Clark, and two dermatologists—Jill Javahery and Cybele Fishman—to get the scoop on how to get away with not showering after the gym.

The good news? It is possible. It just takes some strategizing. Here's what they had to say.