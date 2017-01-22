Can't Stop Snacking? A Cognitive Scientist Explains How To Rewire Your Brain

If you're one of the millions and millions of people who have tried every "diet," made multiple attempts each year to slim down, or succeeded in losing weight only to regain it again, you may be convinced that the problem is you.

As a brain and cognitive scientist, I can tell you that emerging research proves the real problem is that the foods we consume today, and the way we consume them, quickly trigger changes in the brain that ultimately block weight loss by creating insatiable hunger and overpowering cravings.

The main culprits are flour and sugar, which are now in nearly everything we eat. They affect our hormones and neurotransmitters, and actually change our brains, rewiring them to ensure that we will continue eating more and more of both. Therein lies the propensity for addiction.

All too often, the knee-jerk approach to weight loss is to try the latest fad diet or hit the gym. But neither of these tactics takes into account how the brain has been rewired to block weight loss. There is a way to heal the brain, though, ending food addiction and the vicious weight-loss-blocking cycle for good. Here are four guidelines: