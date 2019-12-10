How To Reset Your Body For Effortless Weight Loss

Diets don't work. They add stress to the body, which raises cortisol levels and actually contributes to weight gain—especially in the belly.

After years of being clinical and personal experience, I've seen the most success when clients commit to a whole food diet that encompasses balance in every sense. Giving up dieting helps your body relax and find freedom with food, and taking care of your lifestyle and stress levels is a huge factor in keeping you as healthy as possible.

This is the UnDiet. Follow these steps to give up dieting for good: