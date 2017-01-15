5 Essential Wellness Travel Tips For Any Adventure

Traveling, for most, is an exciting and enlightening activity filled with rich experiences and a plethora of surprises. But it can also present challenges, especially in the context of maintaining one's wellness routine.

I recently had the opportunity to travel to Moscow—a totally out-of-the-blue trip that I was equal parts excited and nervous about. Moscow, and Russia as a whole, has never been at the top of my bucket list, especially not in December, when temperatures are typically subfreezing. (I usually try to book a few days' jaunt to somewhere tropical when the cold Northeastern winter weather settles into my bones.) However, traveling is a passion I prioritize, and I will never turn down the opportunity to go (almost) anywhere.

Keeping up with my healthy habits is relatively easy when I'm in, say, Costa Rica or the Virgin Islands, but Moscow presented new challenges. There was no beach on which to log my morning miles. There were no colorful sunsets that I could meditate alongside, tucked underneath the peaceful fronds of a palm tree. And green juices and many of the fruits and vegetables I am accustomed to eating on a regular basis were hard to come by in this part of the world. Here are some tips that helped me keep up with wellness as I navigated this new environment. Use them the next time you hit the road, whether you're traveling near or far.