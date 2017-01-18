The Turmeric Immunity Juice You Need Right Now

A nutritious whole food diet is fundamental for a strong immune system and good health. I make sure that I'm getting a daily dose of fresh fruits and vegetables to help prevent illness, which, if I do get sick, will help my body repair quickly.

Over 70 percent of your immune system is in your gut, and what you eat forms the foundation of your health. Your immune system defends against viruses and bacteria, which can cause inflammation in the body, leading to illness and disease.

When you get sick, your body is trying to get back into balance by flushing toxins out of your system, and taking medicine can actually suppress your immune system's natural response to illness.

Create a healthy foundation for 2017 by making fresh juices like this one, and include anti-inflammatory ingredients such as ginger and turmeric.