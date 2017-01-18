mindbodygreen

The Turmeric Immunity Juice You Need Right Now

Olivia Budgen
mbg Contributor By Olivia Budgen
mbg Contributor
Olivia Budgen is a certified health coach, entrepreneur, and writer.

Photo by Olivia Budgen

A nutritious whole food diet is fundamental for a strong immune system and good health. I make sure that I'm getting a daily dose of fresh fruits and vegetables to help prevent illness, which, if I do get sick, will help my body repair quickly.

Over 70 percent of your immune system is in your gut, and what you eat forms the foundation of your health. Your immune system defends against viruses and bacteria, which can cause inflammation in the body, leading to illness and disease.

When you get sick, your body is trying to get back into balance by flushing toxins out of your system, and taking medicine can actually suppress your immune system's natural response to illness.

Create a healthy foundation for 2017 by making fresh juices like this one, and include anti-inflammatory ingredients such as ginger and turmeric.

Pineapple

Pineapple is packed with nutrients that boost your body's production of granulocytes, which are what make up white blood cells. Since white blood cells are your body's first line of defense against bacteria and flu bugs, having a healthy count is essential to staving off infection.

Carrots

Carrots contain loads of beta-carotene, a powerful phytonutrient that serves to boost your immune system's production of infection-fighting cells.

Oranges

One of the best sources of immune-boosting vitamin C, oranges cause your body to produce higher levels of antibodies and white blood cells. Vitamin C also acts as an antioxidant, helping to counteract free radical damage.

Ginger

Ginger reduces fevers, soothes sore throats, and encourages coughing to remove mucus from the chest. The chemicals shagaols and gingerols in ginger give it that spicy kick that stimulates blood circulation and opens your sinuses.

Improved circulation means that more oxygen is getting to your tissues to help remove toxins and viruses.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains very high numbers of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is antiviral, antifungal, and can help protect against cancer. Inflammation is the cause of many chronic diseases that cause health to deteriorate.

Immunity-Boosting Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 pineapple
  • 3 oranges
  • 2 medium carrots
  • A thumb's length of ginger
  • Small piece of turmeric root

Preparation

Put all the ingredients through a juicer. Pour and enjoy!

