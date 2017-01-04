Beauty Resolutions Made Simple: How To Achieve Your Healthiest Skin In 2017

There's a lot of talk about what you should and shouldn't use on your skin, and some of it stems from marketing, fearmongering, and poorly researched journalism. Make a decision to learn about what you're putting on your skin from reliable sources, and become your own advocate. Because your skin absorbs about 60 percent of what you put on it, you should be thinking of your skin the same way you think of your dinner plate. Learn why you might consider avoiding chemical nasties in your products—when you understand the science behind your decisions, you will make them from a place of confidence and certainty rather than doubt and fear. Organizations like the EWG and Silent Spring Institute are good places to start digging.