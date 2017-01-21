Tired All The Time? It Might Be A Hidden Infection

That fact that Jennifer arrived at my office with multiple infections didn't surprise me. Once your immune system uses its resources to combat an infection or two, other opportunistic pathogens can take hold. And because they demand copious immune system and energy resources, fatigue becomes a common symptom of an underlying infection.

Jennifer's doctor had prescribed antibiotics for these infections, but they had become increasingly ineffective for Jennifer against forever-adapting superbugs. And she's not alone. One study found that antibiotic-resistant organisms contribute to half of all post-surgical infections and more than one-quarter of post-chemotherapy infections. Most of these dangerous bacteria are extremely resistant to the immune response. Some superbugs even exhibit "pan-resistance," becoming untouchable by every antibiotic drug we have.