What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

January 17, 2017

Chia Pudding

What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Photo by Stocksy

My favorite on-the-go breakfast is chia pudding that is made the night before in a glass Mason jar. I put 3 to 4 tablespoons chia seeds, a cup or so of unsweetened almond milk (carrageenan-free), cinnamon, cacao powder, nutmeg, turmeric, and blueberries (fresh or frozen). By morning I can grab it and eat it at my desk or post-workout. It is filling, filled with super nutrition and omega-3s, vegan, and delicious.

—Dr. Joel Kahn, founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity and mbg class instructor

Supercharged Smoothie

What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Photo by Stocksy

My go to breakfast is a concoction made up by my amazing wife and is absolutely delicious. With protein, almond butter, coconut oil, and chia seeds. It keeps me sustained for many hours, well into the afternoon.

—Dr. Frank Lipman, founder and director of the Eleven Eleven Wellness Center and mbg class instructor

Chai Tea, Nuts + Green Juice

What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Photo by Stocksy

I usually skip breakfast (as a way of intermittent fasting) but on days I don't, I'll have a chai tea, a handful of whole nuts like pistachios, almonds, and walnuts, and a green juice.

If I'm at work, I may have a green smoothie or bar later in the morning.

Warming Chai Tea

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon loose tea
  • ½ cinnamon stick
  • 2 whole cardamom pods, lightly crushed
  • 2 whole cloves
  • ½-inch piece fresh ginger root, peeled and thinly sliced
  • ½ teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • ½ cup almond or coconut milk
  • 1 cup water

Warm all ingredients together and let steep.

Dr. Amy Shah, founder of AmyMD Wellness and mbg class instructor

Farm-Fresh Eggs

What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Farm-fresh eggs from my girls (my chickens), a strong dirty-brew coffee with goat's milk straight from Clover (my goat) or grass-fed half-and-half, a handful of cashews, and a shot of kefir.

—Dr. Drew Ramsey, author of Eat Complete and 50 Shades of Kale

Ultimate Rebuild Protein Smoothie

What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Photo by Stocksy

I know that I need protein in the morning, so I typically have the same thing every morning. I call it my Ultimate Rebuild Protein Smoothie. It's not just filling; it also gives me what I need in terms of antioxidants, healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The protein powder I use is packed with phytonutrients, fatty acids, and minerals including activated methyl-B12 and methyl-folate, and has a whopping 26 grams of protein.

Rebuild Protein Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 cup frozen wild organic blueberries
  • 1 serving Parsley Health's Rebuild Protein Powder
  • 2 tablespoons almond butter
  • 2 tablespoons walnut pieces or hemp seeds
  • 1 leaf kale (optional)
  • ½ avocado (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin coconut butter
  • ½ cup unsweetened almond milk or other nut milk (except soy)

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend on high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add water to desired consistency. Serve immediately.

—Dr. Robin Berzin, founder of Parsley Health and mbg class instructor

High-Protein Combo

What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Photo by Stocksy

When I'm in a rush, one of my favorite breakfasts is one that I started eating when I was on a trip to Napa: Greek yogurt, a small spoonful of jam mixed in (I heart Bonne Maman), 3 links of turkey sausage, and a piece of fruit (whatever is fresh that I can grab).

If I have a little more time, then I'm all over a big breakfast! I love eggs, scrambled with caramelized onions and lox, with a huge side of fruit. YUM.

Dr. Darria Long Gillespie, M.D., MBA, FACEP

Adaptogenic Smoothie

What Doctors Eat For Breakfast

Photo by Stocksy

I typically choose to do intermittent fasting in the morning, so on those days I have a few cups of organic tea with coconut MCT oil.

On the mornings I'm not intermittent fasting, I enjoy a smoothie where I throw in all of my favorite superfoods! I mix almond milk with coconut oil, greens, berries, pasture-raised eggs, collagen powder, chaga, maca, and some of Moon Juice's adaptogenic Brain Dust and Spirit Dust.

Dr. Will Cole, DC, mbg class instructor

