A Detoxing Bone Broth & Beet Winter Soup

As a functional nutritionist, I see the constant need for detoxification in my clients. I've transitioned from doing only a few cleanses per year to regularly supporting my detoxification process. Because of the amount of chemicals and toxins we're exposed to on a daily basis, and also because I have several tattoos, I incorporate daily detox methods through foods and herbs.

My favorite recipe for detox was actually inspired because a few years ago I hated beets (I don't think I actually had ever had a well-cooked beet). However, my mentor told me to incorporate beets because of their benefit on the liver. Beets contain betaine and other antioxidants that help cleanse and purify the liver and gallbladder (two of our major detoxing organs).

So what's a beet-hating nutritionist to do? I remembered back to years before when an old boyfriend's family had Borscht (beet soup) as part of a family tradition. It was the only time I can remember eating beets and liking them. I decided to create a recipe incorporating all of the ingredients of Borscht enhanced with a grass-fed beef bone broth.