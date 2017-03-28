An Aromatherapist's Guide To Treating Dandruff

Dandruff is normal. Shedding the scalp's skin cells is healthy, but chronic flaking, itchiness, and dryness can persist despite every effort. While some are embarrassed by dandruff, it's really common—approximately half of the world's population is pestered by it. While the condition affects many, the root causes are ambiguous. Some doctors posit that it's fungal or hormonal. Others believe it to be an inflammatory response, like psoriasis. Some think it's exacerbated by food intolerances. But many experts agree that for a seemingly simple condition, it's multifactorial.

Skin conditions are complex. Often, they are more than a direct result from external influence. The skin acts like a lightning rod— grounding the body's dis-ease and manifesting it on the surface. Dandruff can arise from internal disharmony. Perhaps unsurprisingly, common skin disorders have been found to cause low self-esteem, social isolation, anxiety, depression, and decreased confidence. Sound familiar? Stress can aggravate dandruff.