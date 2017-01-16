mindbodygreen

Dismiss

See Ya, Sniffles! Kiss Sickness Goodbye With These Immunity-Boosting Dinners

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

Photo by Stocksy

Stand up to cold season like a boss with these restorative and healing meals packed with immune-boosting vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. A lot of these foods are common flavor bombs like garlic, ginger, and mushrooms (along with a few wild cards like kimchee and miso), making eating your way to good health this winter easy, affordable, and tasty.

Lentil Dahl

Photo by Delicious Everday

Why it works: Anti-inflammatory turmeric and ginger add both flavor and immunity action to this cozy lentil stew. The curcumin in turmeric can help fight certain viruses, and gingerol in ginger is a potent anti-inflammatory.

Get the recipe

Article continues below

Miso Mushroom Ramen

Photo by Alle Weil

Why it works: Mushrooms contain beta-glucan, which can lower your inflammatory response and kick your immune system into high gear. Miso is rich in probiotics, which contain friendly bacteria that can have a powerful impact on your immunity.

Get the recipe

Braised Coconut Spinach + Chickpeas With Lemon

Photo by Faith Durand via The Kitchn

Why it works: You get a big hit of vitamin C from spinach and lemon, plus tons of vitamin A from the sweet potato, along with garlic, ginger, and ghee, which can reduce inflammation due to its butyric acid content.

Get the recipe

Article continues below

Grounding Winter Salad

Photo by Evi Abeler

Why it works: Leafy greens like kale and in-season root vegetables pack in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Plus, this salad comes with a meditation to keep you calm and grounded—and banishing stress is a key component of staying your healthiest.

Get the recipe

Chicken Soup

Photo by Lexi's Clean Kitchen

Why it works: The old wives' tale about chicken soup is actually true. Gut-healing bone broth, garlic, and veggies make this soup a soothing meal for when you're feeling depleted. Research found that particular anti-inflammatory properties and amino acids in chicken soup can help reduce symptoms of respiratory infections.

Get the recipe

Article continues below

Ginger Peanut Stew

Photo by Homespun Capers

Why it works: Ginger and turmeric strike again with their anti-inflammatory and cold-preventing powers in this rich plant-based stew, while cilantro (or coriander) can help remove heavy metals from the body.

Get the recipe

Kimchee Fried Rice

Photo by Feasting at Home

Why it works: Fermented kimchee adds big flavor and a hearty dose of probiotics, which will send your gut (and by extension, your immune system) some serious love.

Get the recipe

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Cheers To 2020 With These 4 RD-Approved Clean Cocktail Recipes

Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
Cheers To 2020 With These 4 RD-Approved Clean Cocktail Recipes
Functional Food

Do You See What I See? A Dietitian Shares Her Favorite Foods For Eye Health

Jamie Schneider
Do You See What I See? A Dietitian Shares Her Favorite Foods For Eye Health
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28115/see-ya-sniffles-kiss-sickness-goodbye-with-these-immunityboosting-dinners.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!