The Best Healthy Eating Advice We Heard All Year

You've likely heard the refrain to eat more fruits and vegetables from your parents, doctors, and health experts many times, and for good reason. While colorful fruits and vegetables look great arranged on a plate, there are also powerful compounds at work under the surface that have incredible health and detoxing benefits. These compounds are called phytonutrients, and besides giving foods their colors, they can also support health and detox in every part of your body. There are hundreds of different phytonutrients, each supporting your body's health in a different way. It's easy to get overwhelmed with all the information about different phytonutrients and their benefits. On a broad scale, simply eating a wide range of fruits and vegetables of different colors ensures that you'll be reaping the benefits of a host of phytonutrients.

—Dr. Deanna Minich, in her article on everyday detoxing