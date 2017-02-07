Why Women Should Weight Train: A Reason You HAVEN'T Heard

It's about time we talked about the brilliant benefits of weight training for women—because way too many women are missing out on them.

Women often shy away from lifting weights for a number of reasons, from fear of bulking up to thinking they're not strong enough, but none of these fears hold any weight (pun intended). The fact is, weight training is an ultra-effective way for women and men to get in great shape.

I've been training in the gym for 18 years, and I've seen hundreds of people come and go of all different body shapes and sizes. And the women who work out with barbells, dumbbells, and put a big focus on strength and resistance training are the ones with the toned, strong bodies.

Here are 11 reasons every woman should lift weights: