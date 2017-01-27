Add THIS To Your Bucket List: The Best Healthy Hot Spots In Cape Town

Cape Town is South Africa’s buzziest city, home to breathtaking beaches and an ever-emerging culinary and wellness scene. Having been named the World Design Capital for 2014, the spotlight has suddenly fallen on South Africa’s “Mother City.” From hiking up a mountain, to lazing on a beach, to exploring a vibrant inner-city area or eating a farm-to-table prepared meal, you’ll never fall short of finding something remarkable to do.



Jessica Sepel is the nutritionist, author, health blogger, and wellness coach with a cult global following.

Here, her wellness guide to Cape Town. Ready, set, go!