How I Lost My Hair to Lyme Disease & Grew It Back With Healing Herbs

My passion for health and nutrition had grown infinitely throughout my health journey, and as a result I was able to use the knowledge I had acquired in self-study to treat myself. A year after the hair loss had stopped, I began to see the beginnings of tremendous growth. Baby hairs started to sprout, and I looked like a newborn with all this fresh hair regrowing! My regrowth took about two and a half years to get to where it is now.

At the moment my hair is au naturel, no color; it's long, thick; I have lots of thinner hair, and I am not using any products or styling tools, which I think is so helpful in helping hair heal. My only hair accessory is a comb. I use natural shampoo and do coconut oil treatments twice a month with essential oils. I wash it at night every fourth or fifth evening and go to sleep with a wet head of hair. In my experience, and through many years of researching and studying the body, the less you do to the hair follicle, the better.

Just like skin, our hair is a reflection of our internal health. What we feed ourselves also feeds our hair, so when you notice something off or out of the normal in your hair patterns (remember that it is normal to lose hair), then something is probably off, and I truly believe it's not something to ignore. This is your body speaking to you, this is your body's only language, so we have to listen and see what is truly going on. It's asking us to look a little deeper. After trying so many things to help regrow my hair and heal my body, I developed my healing hair remedies that I learned along the way and things I still do today: