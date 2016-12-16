mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health
|
Personal Story

How I Lost My Hair to Lyme Disease & Grew It Back With Healing Herbs

Lisa Holowaychuk
Written by Lisa Holowaychuk

When I see strands of hair fall to the ground or what sometimes coats the comb after brushing, it leaves me with a bit of fear due to what happened during my health journey that culminated years after my Lyme disease diagnosis. The hair loss that I experienced was a huge side effect of what was going on in my body, but it truly took a large toll on my entire being: mind, body, and spirit.

Hair is hair, but as women, and men, a lot of identity lies within each strand of hair and, as silly as it seems, it's the truth. I want to share this with you all to let you know that your body and your hair wants to and can regenerate.

Food as medicine

My passion for health and nutrition had grown infinitely throughout my health journey, and as a result I was able to use the knowledge I had acquired in self-study to treat myself. A year after the hair loss had stopped, I began to see the beginnings of tremendous growth. Baby hairs started to sprout, and I looked like a newborn with all this fresh hair regrowing! My regrowth took about two and a half years to get to where it is now.

At the moment my hair is au naturel, no color; it's long, thick; I have lots of thinner hair, and I am not using any products or styling tools, which I think is so helpful in helping hair heal. My only hair accessory is a comb. I use natural shampoo and do coconut oil treatments twice a month with essential oils. I wash it at night every fourth or fifth evening and go to sleep with a wet head of hair. In my experience, and through many years of researching and studying the body, the less you do to the hair follicle, the better.

Just like skin, our hair is a reflection of our internal health. What we feed ourselves also feeds our hair, so when you notice something off or out of the normal in your hair patterns (remember that it is normal to lose hair), then something is probably off, and I truly believe it's not something to ignore. This is your body speaking to you, this is your body's only language, so we have to listen and see what is truly going on. It's asking us to look a little deeper. After trying so many things to help regrow my hair and heal my body, I developed my healing hair remedies that I learned along the way and things I still do today:

Article continues below

Herbs for healthy hair

Aloe contains aloenin, a potential stimulant of hair growth

Rosemary nourishes flaky and dry scalp and slows down premature graying and hair loss.

Sage treats scalp infections, dandruff, and oily hair problems. It is also said to lessen hair loss and restore hair color.

Witch hazel improves blood circulation at scalp.

Parsley acts as a hair tonic for thin hair and dandruff.

You can either eat these herbs or apply them directly to your hair as essential oils. Take the oil and rub it into your scalp and let it sit for a few hours, then shampoo and condition like normal. You must be consistent with them, and most importantly nutrition, sleep, and de-stressing are key factors in this. Healing is never just one component, it encompasses all areas of life, and there is no miracle cure for anything. It takes love, patience, self-care, and self-love and truly healing from the inside out.

What else can you do?

As well as eating well and saving your hair from the consequences of nutritional deficiencies, there are a few more lovely practices that can improve hair while boosting your well-being generally. What could be better?

Article continues below

Scalp massage

Go for an Indian head massage, or spend a couple of extra minutes when washing your hair to stimulate your hair follicles. Even better, get a significant other to massage your head in the shower. Double bonus!

Headstands

All inversion postures in yoga are fantastic for promoting the circulation to your scalp. As is putting your legs up against a wall for 10 minutes—this helps with circulation and getting blood back to your brain and hair follicles.

Article continues below

Treat your hair

Once a week with a teaspoon of melted coconut or avocado oil, massage through to the hair ends, keep it in overnight, and wash out the following morning.

No toxins

Switch to organic shampoos that gently wash and nourish the hair rather than stripping away its natural oils; anything containing sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) is to be avoided.

Most importantly, listen to your body and what it is telling you, as only you know your body. At the end of the day, you are your own best doctor. Again, if you are experiencing something that you know isn't right or you see a large shift in patterns, take a closer look at and be with your body, as it's simply trying to speak to you in the only language it knows: symptoms.

Keep reading:

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lisa Holowaychuk
Lisa Holowaychuk
Lisa Holowaychuk, CHHC, AADP, is a certified integrated holistic health coach and founder of LIFEBYLEESE. She is trained in holistic nutrition, using food as medicine, eating for...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28086/how-i-lost-my-hair-to-lyme-disease-grew-it-back-with-healing-herbs.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!