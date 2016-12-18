I Stopped Wearing Makeup & Here's What Happened

Being accepted is a strong pull for all human beings, as much as we might deny it and believe ourselves to be above and immune to social pressures. We say we don't do it for anyone, and sometimes it isn't—sometimes it is for ourselves, like taking a warm bath after a long day—but if you find that you are coercing yourself into it, if you feel naked without it, if you feel embarrassed when you don't have it on, if you feel like you need to put it on just because you're going out—stop, pause, and ask yourself why do I feel this way?

I told my boyfriend that I needed it because I wanted to look pretty. He asked me why, I was already pretty—I said that I wanted to be impressive—he asked me why I needed to look impressive, I already was. Just like collecting stamps, sewing, styling clothes, baking cookies, if the act of using makeup is inspiring and is your creative outlet, don't stop. Makeup, like art, is a medium of expression. But if the reasons for putting on eye shadow is to appear seductive—why can't we be seductive through our personalities? Or is to "hide dark shadows"? What is wrong with dark shadows? Does it diminish your worth as a person? The fact of the matter was, I was tied to the idea that I had to cover or enhance my face in order to be my best. It is this kind of reasoning that was inherently unhealthy, not the makeup itself.