mindbodygreen

Dismiss

5 Crystals To Help You Manifest Your Best Year Yet

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.

Photo by Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

If you were under a rock in 2016, you may have missed the return of crystals as a modern mystic's tool for everything from cool, to calm, to collected.

While gemstones and crystals have been a source for healing for centuries, New Age hipsters and wellness junkies alike have been incorporating crystals in their jewelry, their wellness routine, meditation practice, and even as décor in their home, adding the ancient art of incorporating good vibes of the crystal variety into their day and life. And more importantly, using crystals to combat everything from sugar addictions to being a worrywart!

Carnelian for the fitness junkie

Have a motivation issue? We've all been there! The ultimate crystal to help get you amped for a sweat session and kicking procrastination's ass is carnelian. This fiery orange stone boosts action and drive, helping to release fears stopping you from moving forward and is the ultimate goal gemstone! Bloodstone is also a great stone to help get your blood pumping and get your energy on the up-and-up.

Article continues below

Smoky quartz for ditching your addictions

Whatever your vice—sugar, cocktails, boys!—smoky quartz is your go-to gemstone to help you kick bad habits for 2017. I personally like to put a smoky quartz in my water bottle and sip away with crystal-infused alkalized water in the afternoon when I am most likely to be hit with the omg-I-could-totally-make-M&M-chocolate-angels-right-now.

Tiger-eye for the career go-getter

If #girlboss is on the agenda for 2017 then you need the boss of gemstones with you. Tiger-eye is a great crystal to support you becoming the CEO of 2017; it brings focus and insight to help you home in on those goals of yours. Citrine also supports concentration and is known as a successor's stone, supporting abundance.

Article continues below

Rose quartz for the soul-mate seeker

Need a crystal to help you get over your ex #solastyear. So manifest your next lover. You need a rose quartz as your heart rock. This little gem is all about healing, heart opening, and attracting all things love into your year. Wear it as a necklace to keep it close to your chest, or follow my woo-woo lead and tuck one into your bra each morning.

Clear quartz for a "stress less" mantra

Ah, yes! We can all do with a "stress less" stone from time to time. If your mission is to worry less, then the clear quartz is always a good crystal to keep nearby. Add one onto your keychain, at your work desk, or wear it as jewelry to allow the stone to cleanse any bad vibes, stressful thoughts, or negativity away from you. This is the crystal that cleans your consciousness, so to speak.

Keep reading:

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

7 Tools & Routines For Higher Vibrations From An Energy Healer

Marci Baron
7 Tools & Routines For Higher Vibrations From An Energy Healer
Spirituality

I'm A Crystal Healer: These Are The Stones That've Benefited People Most

Heather Askinosie
I'm A Crystal Healer: These Are The Stones That've Benefited People Most
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28084/5-crystals-to-help-you-manifest-your-best-year-yet.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!