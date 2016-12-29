5 Crystals To Help You Manifest Your Best Year Yet

If you were under a rock in 2016, you may have missed the return of crystals as a modern mystic's tool for everything from cool, to calm, to collected.

While gemstones and crystals have been a source for healing for centuries, New Age hipsters and wellness junkies alike have been incorporating crystals in their jewelry, their wellness routine, meditation practice, and even as décor in their home, adding the ancient art of incorporating good vibes of the crystal variety into their day and life. And more importantly, using crystals to combat everything from sugar addictions to being a worrywart!