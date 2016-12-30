The Strategies That Finally Cured My Anxiety (When Nothing Else Could)

Sweat coats the palms of your hands. You get an urge to shake them—as if that will release the uncomfortable feeling. You shake them. A toxic feeling jets through your stomach like a shooting star. You feel sick. And you're not breathing. You're reacting to a threat. Not by a ferocious saber-tooth tiger. No, this threat is psychological. It's anxiety. It's actually not even real.

Or maybe it started in your head this time. Your mind's stuck like a broken record, obsessively replaying an imaginary future. You try to manage it. But the future cannot be managed. Your anxious thoughts trigger the fight/flight response, and cortisol and adrenaline flood throughout your body. These bad boys cause your physical reaction, preparing you to run from that tiger. But in reality you're just sitting there trying to cope with what lies ahead, which is impossible in the present moment, when you think about it.

Then your mind notices how the chemicals make you feel: the speeding heart, sweaty palms, and shaky body. Panic sets in and your mind races faster. And then more chemicals are released. So you feel more anxious. Then more anxious thoughts come. You spiral downward, gaining momentum, until you crash into a full-blown anxiety attack. You feel like you're going to pass out, or worse, die.

The anxiety tiger has eaten you alive. But you can learn how to take control back. You can get free. Even if the anxiety is less intense.