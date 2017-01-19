Is This Mexican Hot Spot Your New Favorite Wellness Paradise?

There's something so magical about the Riviera Maya and Playa del Carmen in particular. Just south of Cancun and the crazy Spring Break scene, Playa offers a mix of excitement and relaxation. It's perfect for those of us looking to disconnect and unplug from the world but also provides the busy-bee opportunity to explore and have adventure.

I recently held a private yoga and wellness retreat here and absolutely fell in love. Here are some highlights from my latest trip to the warm-weather paradise.