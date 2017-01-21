A Scientist Explains What It's Really Like To Live With EMF Sensitivity

Once I had adjusted to the bioelectric shield, I unknowingly rode in a hybrid car while using one. Well, that did not go well―thankfully I wasn't driving! Within minutes, I was extremely fatigued with flu-like symptoms. My car ride was only 30 minutes, and thereafter, I spent the entire day in bed. I realized soon after that I had been advised to avoid hybrid cars, as the amount of EMF could overwhelm my body. But I had forgotten, as I had never felt problems from any source of electricity before this!

So, how did this problem get remedied? Through time and more treatment. Eventually, I reached a point where I could ride in a hybrid using a bioelectric shield and not get sick. And soon after this all ended, I actually went to Boston (six-hour plane trip!) to present at the American College of Sports Medicine's annual meeting. So, yes, I was beginning to turn the corner!

How did the plane ride go? It was not enjoyable―I felt sick the entire time. However, considering that I went from being forced to bed from a 30-minute hybrid car ride, to being able to ride a plane for six hours and not collapse was immense progress. And yes, I did successfully deliver my presentation.

Please note that before getting sick, I rode in hybrid cars and traveled on planes and never felt a thing. Does that mean I wasn't EMF sensitive then? Who knows? I probably was and just didn't know it. All I know is right now and in the present time, to recover from a severe case of chronic fatigue (and endless other infections), EMF sensitivity had to be addressed. And that's all that really matters. If you think you might have EMF sensitivity, it's definitely worth getting it checked out!