I Used Mindfulness To Have A Painless Labor. Here's My Birth Story

I had a home birth planned and ready to go. I felt at peace and was actually excited for the birthing process to begin. Our little one was due on October 7, 2016. That day came and went, along with many other days far past that one.

On October 23, 2016, at 7:30 p.m., my water broke. My heart filled with anticipation and excitement knowing that the time had come. Contractions didn't start until 9:30 p.m. I called my midwife and she advised me to get some rest. From 9:30 p.m. on I felt cramps very low but did not think they were contractions.

I kept feeling that cramping sensation for hours and noticed they were coming in waves so they must be contractions, but they did not hurt—so I was not sure. I laid in bed all night, going in and out of those feelings.

Around 4 a.m. the contractions were definitely strong—and when I lost my focus I could feel uncomfortable—but once I refocused, got in an incredibly relaxed state, labeled the feeling as just pressure, it went back to feeling comfortable. I was blown away with how well it was working. I still felt like I had a while to go because I was not in a ton of pain yet, but...

When 6 a.m. came along, I had to get out of bed. I felt like pushing! My husband called the midwife and she came over right away and checked me. I was 9 centimeters dilated and feeling ready to push.