7 Signs Your Relationship Won't Last Through The Holidays (And What You Can Do To Fix It)

Holidays are supposed to be about celebrating with the people you love, but for many of us, it inevitably puts romantic relationships under a microscope.

Will it last? Am I with the right person? Should they be meeting my family?

As a psychologist, I often work with patients to evaluate the strength and potential longevity of a relationship. I'd like to offer you a unique way to look at what might not be working and what you can do about it.

If you truly love your partner and want to isolate what's not working in the relationship, you can bring these insights to your significant other and try to improve the relationship together.

Essentially, once you identify the problem and have the motivation to discuss it with your honey, you've created an opportunity to promote longevity in your relationship.

Here are a few signs I've seen in my practice that your relationship is in trouble and what you can do to change that: