The Best Tonics & Elixirs We Discovered This Year
Tonics and elixirs are an easy way to incorporate beneficial spices, roots, and herbs into your daily routine. We've been seeing an uptick in healing tonics lately, and we're loving how there's seemingly a concoction for every mood and need. Here are some of our favorites that we've shared on mbg this year.
Morning Adaptogenic Super Tonic
Are you as excited about adaptogens as we are? These powders derived from various plant foods are believed to have inflammation and stress-reducing abilities that sync up (and adapt) to your body's specific needs. This morning tonic is packed with adaptogens to get you up, moving, and focused without the jittery buzz that coffee can sometimes cause.
Anti-Inflammatory Water
These five waters-turned-tonics can be sipped throughout the day for an ultra-nutritious way to hydrate. We especially love the turmeric-based anti-inflammatory water.
Healing Anti-Inflammatory Medicinal Mushroom Elixir
We're all wondering how to get more mushrooms into our lives. If you're looking for an easy guide to medicinal and adaptogenic mushrooms, this is it. Plus, you'll learn how to combine a few for a decadent tasting drink—serve it hot in the winter.
Healing Iced Teas
Three iced tea recipes packed with antioxidants can help digestive issues, boost cardiovascular health, and reduce inflammation. The Iced Cinnamon Chai is calling our name.
Gut Health Elixirs
From digestion-soothing aloe to DIY probiotics, these three drinks will help get your gut (and you) on the right track to feeling its best.
Heart-Opening Rose Tonic
Rosé had its moment in the sun, but these rose-based tonics are a cut above the blush-toned tipple. These concoctions are the, "more PG version of liquid courage" because rose is believed to have the ability to open the heart, making you more open to possibilities (sans alcohol). Yes, way.
Drinks To Ease Bloating
Because who can't use a little anti-bloat potion every now and then? These five simple ingredients can be consumed throughout the day to give your stomach a little love.
Metabolism-Boosting Tonic
In addition to revving your metabolism, this DIY bitters situation uses adaptogens to help ease cravings, too.
Adrenal + Thyroid Elixirs
Keeping your hormones in check is one of the keys to good health. Check out these three elixirs that help balance the adrenals, sex hormones, and the thyroid.
Nighttime Tonic For Better Sleep
A simple formula for golden milk that will ease you into a solid night of shut-eye. There's a reason this ayurvedic combination has evolved into a mainstream trend—it's good for you and it works. So warm up a mug and treat yourself to this soothing evening ritual.
