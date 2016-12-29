mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

The Best Tonics & Elixirs We Discovered This Year

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

Photo by Stocksy

Tonics and elixirs are an easy way to incorporate beneficial spices, roots, and herbs into your daily routine. We've been seeing an uptick in healing tonics lately, and we're loving how there's seemingly a concoction for every mood and need. Here are some of our favorites that we've shared on mbg this year.

Morning Adaptogenic Super Tonic

Are you as excited about adaptogens as we are? These powders derived from various plant foods are believed to have inflammation and stress-reducing abilities that sync up (and adapt) to your body's specific needs. This morning tonic is packed with adaptogens to get you up, moving, and focused without the jittery buzz that coffee can sometimes cause.

Article continues below

Anti-Inflammatory Water

These five waters-turned-tonics can be sipped throughout the day for an ultra-nutritious way to hydrate. We especially love the turmeric-based anti-inflammatory water.

Healing Anti-Inflammatory Medicinal Mushroom Elixir

We're all wondering how to get more mushrooms into our lives. If you're looking for an easy guide to medicinal and adaptogenic mushrooms, this is it. Plus, you'll learn how to combine a few for a decadent tasting drink—serve it hot in the winter.

Article continues below

Healing Iced Teas

Three iced tea recipes packed with antioxidants can help digestive issues, boost cardiovascular health, and reduce inflammation. The Iced Cinnamon Chai is calling our name.

Gut Health Elixirs

From digestion-soothing aloe to DIY probiotics, these three drinks will help get your gut (and you) on the right track to feeling its best.

Article continues below

Heart-Opening Rose Tonic

Rosé had its moment in the sun, but these rose-based tonics are a cut above the blush-toned tipple. These concoctions are the, "more PG version of liquid courage" because rose is believed to have the ability to open the heart, making you more open to possibilities (sans alcohol). Yes, way.

Drinks To Ease Bloating

Because who can't use a little anti-bloat potion every now and then? These five simple ingredients can be consumed throughout the day to give your stomach a little love.

Article continues below

Metabolism-Boosting Tonic

In addition to revving your metabolism, this DIY bitters situation uses adaptogens to help ease cravings, too.

Adrenal + Thyroid Elixirs

Keeping your hormones in check is one of the keys to good health. Check out these three elixirs that help balance the adrenals, sex hormones, and the thyroid.

Article continues below

Nighttime Tonic For Better Sleep

A simple formula for golden milk that will ease you into a solid night of shut-eye. There's a reason this ayurvedic combination has evolved into a mainstream trend—it's good for you and it works. So warm up a mug and treat yourself to this soothing evening ritual.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28047/the-best-tonics-elixirs-we-discovered-this-year.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!