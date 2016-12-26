Your Food Coma, Explained By Science

We all know that feeling after a big meal, when your body begs you to curl up on the couch and absolutely refuses to do anything but digest. This is a phenomenon called postprandial sleep (more fondly referred to as the food coma) and I would bet that most of us have fallen victim to it at least once or twice in our lives.

But have you ever considered, as you lie on the couch completely immobilized, why exactly this happens? If you have—or you’re curious about it now—you've come to the right place. Researchers have been studying postprandial sleep and there's some new information out there on why and how this post-meal drowsiness happens to us.