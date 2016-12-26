mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Your Food Coma, Explained By Science

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”

Photo by Stocksy

We all know that feeling after a big meal, when your body begs you to curl up on the couch and absolutely refuses to do anything but digest. This is a phenomenon called postprandial sleep (more fondly referred to as the food coma) and I would bet that most of us have fallen victim to it at least once or twice in our lives.

But have you ever considered, as you lie on the couch completely immobilized, why exactly this happens? If you have—or you’re curious about it now—you've come to the right place. Researchers have been studying postprandial sleep and there's some new information out there on why and how this post-meal drowsiness happens to us.

Did you know that animals can get food comas too?

A recent study from the Scripps Research Institute measured the feeding and sleep behaviors of fruit flies and found that just like humans, fruit flies like to nap after they eat too. Researchers observed that the animals often sleep for about 20-40 minutes after a meal and then wake up and continue on with their normal activity.

After introducing us to the idea of a fruit fly power nap (which we think is pretty amazing) these researchers seized the opportunity to really test out the science of food comas. This is a subject that hasn’t been studied much in the past because of the many human factors that create high variability in our energy levels and activity.

Article continues below

Post meal sleepiness affects specific parts of our brains.

Using genetic tools to turn on and off different parts of the brain, the scientists were able to identify specific brain circuits and neurons (brain cells) involved in the food coma experience. In the past, these same areas of the brain have been been linked to behavior that controls meal size and frequency. And as it turns out, food comas are positively correlated to the amount of food consumed, but volume is definitely not the only contributing factor.

Certain foods cause sleepiness—but probably not the ones you think.

The same researchers decided to test out a long-standing theory that certain foods make us particularly sleepy. They did this by feeding the flies different meals consisting of protein, salt, or sugar and then observing their brain activity and behavior. Results suggested that only salt and protein caused post-meal sleepiness and that, somewhat surprisingly, sugar did not.

So for those of us that were blaming our food coma on that extra slice of pie, we might need to rethink our theory just a little bit.

Article continues below

Food affects our brain and our brains control our food coma.

Observing brain activity after different types of meals, scientists found that some circuits were specifically influenced by the consumption of meals high in protein. Interestingly, other pathways were particularly sensitive to the animal's internal clock, detecting reduced food-coma activity in the early evening.

This tells us that food comas are much more complex than just eating too much and needing to lie down. And while they are associated with the amount of food we eat, it seems that the type of food we eat and the way our body and brain are affected by those foods are also to blame. Just some food for thought as we all happily lounge around.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?
Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-28007/your-food-coma-explained-by-science.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!