5 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help You Start The New Year Strong

With the new year around the corner, we are eagerly setting our goals, making plans, and imagining how we will radically transform in 2017. While the mind quickly jumps into creation mode, mapping out three-month, six-month, and annual goals, it's important to prepare the body for these dynamic changes as well.

Heart-opening postures can be a radical way to give you the confidence and energy you need to propel you forward in your successes. Don't believe there's any correlation? Let's try an experiment.

Close your eyes and visualize a time when you were feeling strong, proud, confident, and almost fearless. Notice how you see yourself, your posture, and your stance in your body.

Now, with eyes still closed, visualize a time when you felt weak, fearful, loaded with anxiety and uncertainty. How do you see your posture changing with these feelings you are embodying?

Now, you get the idea of the heart openers! So, as we get ready to leap into the new year achieving these incredible, positive changes for ourselves, let's shift the physical body in that direction as well.

Here are my top five heart openers to give you confidence and leave you fearless for your year ahead.