How These 8 Yogis Deal With Hangovers

"Being eight months pregnant, I haven't had a hangover in quite a while, and have personally left this phase of my life quite a while back beyond baby," says Tara. "However, I can still remember the days of pretty frequent hangovers and I have a few tricks that worked well for me and people I shared them with. Hydrate with a huge glass of water followed by a substance-filled smoothie like my personal favorite, the Green Dream—it gets the body and mind on the right path to feeling better. Whip up a handful of spinach, a banana, and a cup of almond milk in the blender. Drink up!

"We know that twisting and sweating doesn't lead to immediate purification or the detox promise we often see claimed, but getting on your mat and moving through an easygoing flow will get you back in your body, connected to how you feel, and improve physical strength and mental clarity you'll need to get through the day," she continues. "Roll it out and breathe deep. Fresh air always does some good mentally and physically. After the smoothie and the practice or before, doesn't really matter, get on those trainers and circle the hood a few times."