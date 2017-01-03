My 35-Pound Weight-Loss Journey Had Absolutely Nothing To Do With Calories

When I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2013, I was close to 180 pounds; at 5 feet 6 inches, my body was severely inflamed. After the diagnosis I was quickly prescribed a list of eight medications that included steroids, suppositories, enemas, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs.

Despite all the drugs, I continued to get worse, and finally I asked my doctor if changing my diet would help or if it would be beneficial to get a food-sensitivity panel. His response was "By the time the food reaches the lower part of your colon, it has already been digested, so what you eat doesn't matter." I was also told that this was a lifelong disease only to be regulated by medication—and that was not an answer that set well with me.