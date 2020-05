How Writing Helped Me Overcome The Trauma Of A Miscarriage

Think about where you want your story to start and to finish. Consider its structure. Do you want to have the action at the start of the story then work your way back? Or do you want to create a rise in tension? How old are you when you are telling this story? Are you a child?

Use your sense to deepen the narrative, describing what you saw, tasted, touched, smelled, and heard. Using any memories of what was said and to whom, write out some dialogue. Sometimes, it can feel too overwhelming to call up moments like this. If that happens, be kind to yourself and take a break.

Once you're done, read over your story. Read it aloud. Record yourself.

Finally, consider whether your story could help others. Put it on a blog, send it to a creative writing website, or submit it to a magazine. Sharing your story and hearing others' responses to it can be very healing. And putting it out in the world may even help others realize that they are not alone.

In writing about trauma, our reality doesn't change. My daughter still died, and what happened in your life still happened. However, our perception of ourselves can change once we put a pen to paper. We realize our own courage and bravery in surviving a time of adversity. This knowledge alone is powerfully transformative.

