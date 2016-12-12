This Could Be The Reason You're Not Hitting Your Happy Weight

As much as we may hate to admit it, we are our own worst critics—especially when it comes to our bodies and weight loss. And these negative thoughts that run through our heads can end up affecting our feelings and eventually even our behavior. As the author James Allen once said, "You are today where your thoughts have brought you; you will be tomorrow where your thoughts take you."

If you often find yourself thinking things like "I screwed up" or I'm never going to be able to do this," it is more likely that you will give up on your goals and continue to feel down, ashamed, or guilty. So instead, let's try changing our inner dialogue and move forward with a practice that encourages more positive feelings and healthier behavior.