The Holistic Trio That Will Kick-Start Your Neck-Care Regimen

Yoga poses can be especially beneficial in strengthening neck muscles and preventing injury and aches: try camel, locust, spinal twists, cat and cow, forward bends, and fish. Breathing meditation—"humming" meditation in particular—can be a powerful ally in keeping your glands functioning optimally (especially in relation to thyroid function—responsible for everything from strong hair and skin to energy and maintaining a healthy weight!).

Humming meditation is exactly as it sounds—inhale deeply and exhale fully, making a throaty, humming sound. Do 12 to 15 breaths in each cycle. Repeat for three cycles daily. This yoga/breathing meditation combination helps maintain muscle health and strong circulation to the neck—delivering great benefits to health and beauty.