How To Provide The Strongest Foundation For Your Newborn's Microbiome

Whether you realize it or not, one of the most important things that you can do for your newborn baby is support the development of his or her microbiome.

Let me explain: The microbiome is the microscopic ecosystem that covers all of our body's surfaces—including the skin, mouth, gut, vagina, and urinary tract. Before a baby is born, all of these areas are sterile, meaning that no ecosystem has had a chance to develop. So an essential part of the first few months of a baby's life is establishing a healthy bacterial environment in areas like the skin and the gut.

As parents, you really can help cultivate and nourish this process for your baby by letting good bacteria thrive while keeping the bad microbes—like yeast, viruses, and unhealthy bacteria—at bay.