How To Make Decluttering A Spiritual Experience

Let go. Surrender. Give up control. Breathe.

This may not be the prescription you were expecting from a professional organizer, right? You probably thought I was going to give you a list of supplies to buy, healers to contact, and all my resources for crystals and smudge sticks. Nope. Creating a spiritual experience while clearing your clutter comes down to one very simple question: Do you rule your belongings, or do they rule you?

It is easy to become seduced by possessions and let them run the show. It is much harder to set aside time and create a routine around letting go. This simple 10-step spiritual ritual will help you tap into your inner organizer and clear your space once it begins to feel overcrowded and uncomfortable.