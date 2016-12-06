5 Tips For A Strong Immune System This Holiday Season

Consider having weekly B12 and other vitamin and mineral injections to bolster your immune system and help maintain steady energy levels. Studies show that vitamin B12 and B6 deficiencies can inhibit both cell-mediated and humoral immunity, making it difficult for the body to respond to invading pathogens. Many of my patients report that while receiving B12 and other vitamin injections, they remain healthy while everyone around them suffers with the seasonal cold or flu. There are also a wide array of botanical medicines that have traditionally been used at the onset of a cold or flu. Herbal tinctures made from echinacea, elderberry, osha, and astragalus are good examples of herbs that are thought to help shorten the duration of the infection.

By following a healthy protocol like the one outlined above, you can build immunity naturally and make the most out of these warm, cozy, and transformative months of the year.