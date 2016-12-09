Committed To A Relationship But Unsatisfied Sexually? Here's How To Reconnect

Question: My husband and I are committed to our marriage, but the cultural differences are proving more difficult than I imagined. I am Latina and he is African. Certain things, such as oral sex, are taboo for people of his culture (Ashanti). Other things, such as touch, are uncomfortable for him. I also feel (though he has never said so) that it bothers him that I am older (by 15 years) and more experienced than he is. He only wants to have penetrative sex. There was a time when I might have been OK with that, but now, I feel like this is the only time we connect, and I want it to last longer than a few minutes. Did I mention he doesn't really engage in conversation with me? We've been together almost three years now, and I have even lost my desire to masturbate.

It seems like your husband likely grew up in a culture where worshipping the vagina through oral sex was not only taboo but seen as unnatural or an affront to masculinity. The good news is that more and more people are becoming open-minded to oral sex.

You said your husband is Ashanti, but many cultures throughout the world actually share these beliefs. It's this sort of thinking that limits the sexual potential for connection on a soul level.

I have a lot of compassion and understanding for your situation. I myself came from a very religious upbringing where sexuality was heavily wrapped in secrecy and shame. I was raised to wear clothing that covered me from my neck to my ankles and was taught that if a woman showed her body or her sexual energy, she would cause a man to sin—men being unable to control their sexual urges.

Being taught all of this as a child set the stage for me to blame myself when I was eventually sexually abused. It must be my fault, I thought, because of something I wore, said or did, even though I was following all of the rules. Sometimes the religion or culture we grow up in is at odds with our own sexuality and ultimately prevents us from having a healthy marriage or a healthy relationship with ourselves.

You actually raised several different issues—your age, the communication issues, the cultural barriers you're dealing with. So, let me try to address these one at a time.